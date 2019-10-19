Toronto FC scores four in extra time to down D.C. United 5-1 in MLS playoffs

In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney, in action against Orlando City during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Washington. Toronto FC returns to the MLS playoffs after a one-year absence, looking to break through D.C. United's stingy defence while blunting Rooney's offence at BMO Field on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Nick Wass