Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, right, talks with Kyle Lowry (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says the idea of a boycott "is on the table" after players from his team and the Boston Celtics met Tuesday night in advance of their NBA playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo