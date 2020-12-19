Jamal Murray, Steven Stamkos win Sports Illustrated awards for Breakout and Best Play

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, goes up for a shot attempt as Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right rear, looks on during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference final Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was named of the winner of the "Breakout of the Year" award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mark J. Terrill