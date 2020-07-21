Canada Ravens to face England at Anfield at 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Canada's women will take on England at Anfield, the storied home of English Premier League champion Liverpool, at next year's Rugby League World Cup.
The fifth-ranked Canada Ravens open the tournament Nov. 9, 2021, against No. 4 Papua New Guinea at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds before facing No. 3 England in a Nov. 13 Anfield doubleheader that also features a men's quarterfinal.
The Canadians wrap up the group phase Nov. 17 against No. 13 Brazil in Leeds.
The tournament, which features men's, women's and wheelchair competition, runs Oct. 23 through Nov. 27 with 61 matches in total.
Emirates Stadium, the London home of Arsenal, will host a men's semifinal on Nov. 20.
At the 2017 women's tournament in Australia, a fledgling Canada Ravens side lost 50-4 to New Zealand before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international win.
The Canadian women finished the pool stage with an 88-0 loss to Australia. They were then beaten again, 58-6, by Australia in the semifinals.
