Injured Montreal Canadiens defenceman Noah Juulsen going to see specialist

Montreal Canadiens' Noah Juulsen, right, checks Calgary Flames' Elias Lindholm, of Sweden, during NHL hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Juulsen will consult a specialist for a second opinion regarding his headaches. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

 JMC

BROSSARD, Que. - Montreal Canadiens defenceman Noah Juulsen will consult a specialist for a second opinion regarding his headaches.

The Canadiens say they are making the move after getting approval from the defenceman and his agent.

The 22-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., played just 21 games for the Canadiens last season. On Feb. 1, he was ruled to be out indefinitely with a vision-related issue.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens say forward Michael McCarron is day-to-day with a groin injury.

