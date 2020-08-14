TORONTO - Aaron Zimmerle is back as head coach of the Canada Wolverines men's rugby league team.
The Canadian job came open when Australian incumbent Ben Fleming's three-year term came to a close. Zimmerle was in charge of the Wolverines' 2015 Rugby League World Cup qualifying series.
"Personally, coaching the Canadian Wolverines is both the culmination of my Canadian-born heritage and my Australian-raised rugby league culture," Zimmerle said in a statement. "It is my life journey and greatest honour."
Zimmerle assumes the role immediately, with a goal of helping the Wolverines qualify for the 2025 World Cup.
Jamaica's Reggae Warriors beat Canada 38-8 in November 2018 en route to winning the Americas Championship and qualifying for the 16-team World Cup next year in England.
Canada finished third at the Americas Championship after beating Chile 62-12.
The Canadian men are currently ranked 27th in the world — sandwiched between Spain and Nigeria. That low ranking is partially due to inactivity, however.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.