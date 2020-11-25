Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60

FILE - In this June 13, 1982 file photo, Argentina's Diego Maradona, front, is attacked by Belgium's Guy Vandermissen during the opening game of the Soccer World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. The Argentine soccer great who was among the best players ever and who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title before later struggling with cocaine use and obesity, died from a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at home in Buenos Aires. He was 60. (AP Photo, File)