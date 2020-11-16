Former CFL receiver Adarius Bowman pleased to see Canadians excelling in NCAA ranks

Clemson receiver Ajou Ajou is shown during game action against Georgia Tech in Atlanta in this Oct. 17, 2020 handout photo. The six-foot-three, 215-pound Ajou, of Brooks, Alta., is a budding star receiver with the fourth-ranked Clemson Tigers. But Ajou was heavily involved in basketball and track when he took up football at Edmonton's Harry Ainlay High School, where Eskimos star slotback Bowman also coached the school's receivers while working with former CFL teammate Brock Ralph. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Clemson, David Platt