Marshall, Leonard, Lalama named CFL top performers for final week of season

Hamilton Tiger Cats running back Cameron Marshall (27) is swarmed by Toronto Argonauts during first half CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., on November 2, 2019. Hamilton running back Cameron Marshall, Saskatchewan defensive lineman A.C. Leonard and Montreal linebacker D.J. Lalama are the top performers for the final week of the CFL regular season. Marshall recorded 18 carries for a game-high 109 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 24 receiving yards, as Hamilton defeated Toronto 21-18 on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power