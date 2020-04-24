World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton cancelled due to COVID-19

Tamas Toth, of Hungary, makes the turn during the Elite Men's Championship at the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton on September 6, 2015. The 2020 World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The International Triathlon Union announced the cancellation Friday, saying the global pandemic has made it impossible to stage the event. The races were originally scheduled to take place Aug. 17-23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson