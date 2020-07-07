Vancouver Whitecaps missing five players at MLS is Back Tournament

Vancouver Whitecaps' Tosaint Ricketts looks on during the second half of an MLS soccer game against Sporting Kansas City, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The Vancouver Whitecaps will be missing five players at the MLS is Back Tournament, including forwards Lucas Cavallini, Fredy Montero and Tosaint Ricketts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck