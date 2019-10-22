CALGARY - The Calgary Stampeders have signed linebacker Dexter McCoil, the CFL's rookie of the year in 2014, to the team's practice roster.
McCoil had 67 tackles, four sacks, seven pass knockdowns and tied for the league lead with six interceptions for the Edmonton Eskimos in 2014.
The two-time division all-star won a Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015, when he posted 76 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The six-foot-four, 220-pound Tulsa University alum spent the last three years in the NFL with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers organizations.
Calgary (11-5) has secured a playoff berth and travels to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers (10-7) on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.
