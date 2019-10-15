COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The U.S. women's hockey team will host Canada for a training camp and two exhibition games next month near Pittsburgh.
The event runs Nov. 4-10 in Cranberry Township, Pa. The games will be Nov. 8 and 10.
USA Hockey made plans for the event after the Swedish federation cancelled this year's Four Nations Cup because of a dispute with its women's national team.
Hockey Canada and USA Hockey want to increase competition for their national-team players because they're not playing in a league this winter.
Roughly 200 players have formed the Professional Women’s Hockey Players' Association in a drive to achieve what they feel is a financially viable and sustainable league for themselves.
They've boycotted the U.S.-based National Women's Hockey League.
PWHPA players are participating in a barnstorming tour across North America this fall, but will likely not get in as many games as they would have in a league.
The Canadian Women's Hockey League shut down this year after 12 seasons.
A five-game Rivalry Series between the two countries also will start in December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.