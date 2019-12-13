WINNIPEG - APTN and Rogers Sportsnet have negotiated a three-year deal to broadcast NHL games in Plains Cree.
The first of six games to be broadcast in the Indigenous language will be on Jan. 19 when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Chicago Blackhawks.
APTN will have a broadcast when the two teams meet again on Feb. 9 in Winnipeg.
The details of the other four games will be announced later this week.
APTN broadcast the first nationally televised game in Plains Cree between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes last season.
Play-by-play announcer Clarence Iron and host Earl Wood were joined by analyst John Chabot as the Hurricanes edged the Habs 2-1 on March 24.
"I think it's the type of event that will help open doors in our relationship with Canada," outgoing APTN CEO Jean La Rose told host Dennis Ward on the television show "Face to Face."
"Some people wrote to us saying, 'I just tuned it in because I just wanted to hear what it sounded like but the guy was so exciting I watched the whole game.'"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.
