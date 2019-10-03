DOHA, Qatar - The door is open for a Canadian to win the decathlon at the world track and field championships after leader Kevin Mayer retired from the competition with an apparent thigh injury on Thursday.
The French athlete pulled up during the pole vault, tears visible on his face. The pole vault is the eighth of 10 disciplines during the decathlon.
Canadians Damian Warner and Pierce LePage were second and third, respectively, after seven disciplines.
No Canadian has ever won the decathlon at the worlds.
Mayer is the world-record holder, the reigning world champion and the 2016 Olympic silver medallist.
U.S. national champion Devon Williams is also out of contention for the medals after failing to clear his starting height in the pole vault.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.
