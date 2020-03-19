Major League Rugby shuts down season due to COVID-19, says it will return in 2021

Toronto Arrows prop Morgan Mitchell runs the ball against the Glendale Raptors in Glendale, Colo., on March 2, 2019. Major League Rugby has called off the remainder of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Commissioner George Killebrew says it???s the correct decision given the health and safety risks for all parties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Norma Salinas MANDATORY CREDIT