Iginla headlines 2020 Hall class as 4th Black player elected

FILE - In this July 30, 2018, file photo, former Calgary Flames hockey team captain Jarome Iginla announces his retirement from the NHL at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta. Iginla, the first Black player to lead the NHL in points and goals and to win an Olympic gold medal, is expected to headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's 2020 induction class, to be announced Wednesday, June 24, 2020. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP, File)