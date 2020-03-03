Veteran defensive back Johnson signs one-day contract with Blue Bombers

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jovon Johnson (2) is seen during warmups before a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on June 21, 2018. Veteran defensive Jovon Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday to retire as a member of the CFL club. Johnson, 36, spent six of his 12 CFL seasons with Winnipeg (2008-13). During that time, Johnson was twice a CFL all-star and in 2011 captured the league's outstanding defensive player award, becoming the first defensive back to do so. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang