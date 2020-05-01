Thierry Henry notes positive changes in his return to MLS

FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry salutes fans following an MLS soccer game against the New England Revolution in Montreal. Thierry Henry has returned to Major League Soccer, this time as coach of the Montreal Impact. He is best known for his time at Arsenal, and he remains the team's top career goalscorer. He's also the top scorer for the French national team, and won a World Cup with France in 1998. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP, File)