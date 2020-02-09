TORONTO - Dan Dawson had a hat trick and four assists to lead the Toronto Rock past the Buffalo Bandits 13-9 on Sunday in National Lacrosse League play.
Rob Hellyer also had a hat trick and two assists for Toronto (5-2), while David Brock scored twice. Reid Reinholdt, Josh Jubenville, Challen Rogers, Scott Dominey and Zach Manns rounded out the attack.
Nick Rose made 44 saves for the win.
Dhane Smith's three goals led Buffalo (6-2), as Matt Gilray had two goals and set up three more. Josh Byrne also had a pair of goals, while Chris Cloutier and Ian MacKay had a goal apiece.
Matt Vinc stopped 34 shots in net for the Bandits.
The Rock did not have a power play and Buffalo could not score on its three man advantages.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2020.
