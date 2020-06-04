Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund gets a head start on return in Sweden

Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund celebrates his short-handed goal during first period NHL hockey action against the New York Rangers, in Calgary, January 2, 2020. COVID-19 restrictions in Sweden not as tight as in Canada, Flames forward Mikael Backlund has started skating and has worked out with a personal trainer three times a week for the past month and a half. The 31-year-old averaged over a point per game in his last 18 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the NHL season March 12. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh