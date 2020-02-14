BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Egor Korshkov put away the eventual winner late in the second period as the Toronto Marlies doubled the Belleville Senators 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.
Mason Marchment, Kenny Agostino and Matt Read each had a goal and an assist as the Marlies (25-19-5), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, won their third straight.
Kasimir Kaskisuo made 26 saves for the win.
Vitaly Abramov scored and assisted on Jack Dougherty's goal for Belleville (32-15-4), the minor league club of the Ottawa Senators.
Joey Daccord stopped 29 shots in net for Belleville.
Toronto was 1 for 5 on the power play and the Senators could not score on their six man advantages.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.
