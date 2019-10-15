Veteran Scott Arfield marvels at talent and composure of young Canadians

Canada's Scott Arfield (8) jumps over Jamaica's Cory Burke's tackle during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Glendale, Ariz., on July 20, 2017. At 30, Scott Arfield is one of the greybeards on the Canadian men's soccer roster. And with more than 400 games under his belt with Falkirk, Huddersfield Town, Burnley and Glasgow Rangers, Arfield has been around the soccer block. Ask him about the young talent now wearing Canada colours and he smiles. They’re fearless, he adds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Matt York