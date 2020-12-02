Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1960, file photo, the top three finishers in the decathlon of the 1960 Rome Summer Olympics stand on the podium while wearing their medals at Olympic Stadium in Rome. Rafer Johnson, center, won the gold; Taiwan's Yang Chuan, left, the silver; and Russia's Vasili Kuznetsov the bronze. Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy's assassin in 1968, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was 86. He died at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, according to family friend Michael Roth.(AP Photo/File)