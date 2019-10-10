Canadian Chuba Hubbard leading NCAA in rushing and garnering Heisman Trophy talk

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. American college football's rushing leader is a Canadian. Hubbard, a native of Sherwood Park, Alta., has run for 1,094 yards in just six games this season, which is over 260 yards more than his nearest rival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Brad Tollefson