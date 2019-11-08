MONTREAL - The Montreal Carabins will go for their second straight U Sports men's soccer crown after beating the Cape Breton Capers 2-1 on Friday in semifinal action.

After a scoreless 90 minutes, Omar Kreim put the Carabins got on the board in the 104th minute on a penalty.

Guy-Frank Essome-Penda added what turned into the winner in the 116th minute, with Cory Bent potting a goal for the Capers in the 118th.

The Carabins will face the UQTR Patriotes in the championship match.

Earlier, Gabriel Wiethaeuper-Balbinotti scored the only goal as UQTR downed the Carleton Ravens 1-0 in the other semifinal.

The final goes Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2019.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.