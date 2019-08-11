Saturday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 35 B.C 34
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Angels 12 Boston 4
Kansas City 7 Detroit 0
Houston 23 Baltimore 2
Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 4
---
National League
San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 1
Miami 7 Atlanta 6
Cincinnati 10 Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 3
St. Louis 3 Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 8 Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 0
---
Interleague
Milwaukee 3 Texas 2
---
MLS
New England 3 Seattle 3
Cincinnati 2 Columbus 2
Orlando City 1 Toronto FC 1
FC Dallas 5 Minnesota United 3
Real Salt Lake 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Chicago 3 Montreal 2
Colorado 2 San Jose 1
Portland 3 Vancouver 1
---
Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Boston (Cashner 10-7), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-6) at Toronto (Thornton 4-7), 1:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 7-10) at Detroit (Norris 3-9), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 10-6), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-5), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 10-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
---
National League
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 3-5) at Miami (Noesi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-5) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Leake 9-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-8) at San Francisco (Menez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
---
Interleague
Texas (Minor 10-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
---
MLS
Atlanta vs NYC FC, 3:55 p.m.
Philadelphia vs Houston Dynamo, 6:00, p.m.
D.C. United vs LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
LAFC vs NY Red Bulls, 10:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.