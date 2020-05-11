TORONTO - Raptors Uprising GC star Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has been named player of the week for Week 1 of the NBA 2K League 2020 season.
The point guard is the first member of the Raptors esports team to earn the weekly honour.
Hailey opened the season with two wins against 76ers GC, opening with 29 points, five assists and four steals before scoring a career-high 51 points in the team's 36-point victory in Game 2.
Hailey then led all scorers in a three-game series against Wizards District Gaming, finishing with a combined 90 points, 13 assists and six steals while sinking 13 three-pointers.
The Raptors Uprising all-time leading scorer averaged 35 points in Week 1.
The Memphis native was Toronto's first-ever draft pick, selected 11th overall in the inaugural NBA 2K League draft in 2018.
Raptors Uprising (2-0) take on Grizz Gaming on Tuesday and Hornets Venom GT on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2020.