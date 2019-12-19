Canadian world downhill ski champion John Kucera at the helm of former team

Canadian men's speed team coach John Kucera skis during an inspection before a Men's World Cup downhill skiing race Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Beaver Creek, Colo. The first Canadian man to win a world championship in downhill skiing is now the head coach of his former team.John Kucera oversees a disparate Canadian men's downhill squad that includes both former teammates and a batch of young prospects. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Locher