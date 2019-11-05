Two-time Olympian and Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Eli Pasquale dies at 59

Canada's Eli Pasquale in action in Edmonton in this 1983 photo. Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Eli Pasquale, a two-time Olympian who played at four world championships over his career, has died. He was 59. Pasquale, a native of Sudbury, Ont., died Monday from cancer, Canada Basketball said in a release. Pasquale led Canada to a fourth-place finish at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He returned to the Games four years later in Seoul and helped Canada to a sixth-place showing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff