Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
L.A. Angels 5 Texas 1 (1st game)
Texas 3 L.A. Angels 2 (11 innings, 2nd game)
Baltimore 4 Kansas City 1
Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 14 Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6 Detroit 3
Oakland 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
National League
Arizona 8 Colorado 7
Pittsburgh 4 Washington 1
Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2
Atlanta 5 Miami 1
Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 4
Interleague
Philadelphia 3 Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 9 Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 16 Toronto 3
