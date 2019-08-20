Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 1 (1st game)

Texas 3 L.A. Angels 2 (11 innings, 2nd game)

Baltimore 4 Kansas City 1

Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 14 Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6 Detroit 3

Oakland 6 N.Y. Yankees 2

National League

Arizona 8 Colorado 7

Pittsburgh 4 Washington 1

Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2

Atlanta 5 Miami 1

Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 4

Interleague

Philadelphia 3 Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 9 Cleveland 2

L.A. Dodgers 16 Toronto 3

