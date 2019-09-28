Saturday's Games
CFL
Edmonton 21 Ottawa 16
Saskatchewan 41 Toronto 16
B.C. 25 Montreal 23
---
NHL Pre-season
Boston 8 Chicago 2
Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 2 (SO)
Dallas 4 Colorado 3 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 4 Ottawa 3 (OT)
Toronto 5 Detroit 0
Florida 1 Tampa Bay 0 (SO)
Calgary 3 Edmonton 2
Anaheim 2 Arizona 1
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 9 Boston 4
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 1 (1st game)
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1
Texas 9 N.Y. Yankees 4
Oakland 1 Seattle 0
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)
National League
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 9 Miami 3
N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 6
Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 (10 innings)
Arizona 6 San Diego 5
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 (12 innings)
Interleague
Washington 10 Cleveland 7
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL
Carolina at Houston, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Miami, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
---
NHL Pre-season
Chicago at Eisbaren, 1:30 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 1:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 8 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (Rodríguez 19-6), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 11-8) at Texas (Lynn 15-11), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 19-5) at L.A. Angels (Peters 4-3), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-5), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-16) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 10-9) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 10-7) at Kansas City (López 4-9), 3:15 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati (Bauer 11-13) at Pittsburgh (Williams 7-8), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-9), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-14) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Walker ), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 3:15 p.m.
Interleague
Cleveland (Clevinger 13-3) at Washington (Ross 3-4), 3:05 p.m.
---
MLS
Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Orlando City at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Atlanta at Montreal, 5 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 5 p.m.
D.C. United at New York, 5 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
---
