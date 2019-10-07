Mika Zibanejad, Anthony Mantha, Auston Matthews named NHL's three stars of week

Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha celebrates his goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Detroit. Mantha scored all the team's goals in a 4-3 win. New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad, Mantha and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews are the NHL's three stars for the week ending Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Sancya