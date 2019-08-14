Jets' Le'Veon Bell wants to be No. 1 on field, in rap game

FILE - In this July 25, 2019, file photo, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell speaks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J. Bell was in fifth grade when he realized he couldn't shake music from his mind. “That's when I really realized I loved music,” the star running back recalled in an interview with The Associated Press in the players' lobby in the New York Jets' facility. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)