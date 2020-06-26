How a young John Herdman coached an even younger Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Canada coach John Herdman is a diehard Newcastle fan but he can be forgiven a smile when Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hoists the English Premier League trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rui Vieira