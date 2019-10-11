SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Kiera Van Ryk had 28 points as Canada downed Mexico 3-1 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the NORCECA women's volleyball championship.
Canada won the quarter-final 25-20, 29-31, 25-17, 25-20.
Alexa Gray scored 24 points for the Canadians, who will play the United States on Saturday in the semifinal.
Andrea Rangel led Mexico with 25 points.
The top three ranked teams not already having qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the end of the eight-team competition will get tickets to compete at the NORCECA qualification tournament in January in the Dominican Republic.
This report by The Canadian Press was originally published Oct. 11, 2019.
