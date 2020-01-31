MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes dealt Canadian linebacker/safety Bo Lokombo to the Toronto Argonauts on Friday for a conditional 2020 eighth-round draft pick.
The six-foot-two, 225-pound Lokombo appeared in 15 games last season with Montreal, registering 51 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Lokombo, raised in Abbotsford, B.C., after being born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, was drafted in the third round, No. 21 overall, by the B.C. Lions in the 2013 CFL draft.
Later in the day, the Alouettes signed Canadian receiver Felix Faubert-Lussier to a one-year extension and inked Canadian kicker Felix Briere and American defensive back Najee Murray to two-year extesnions.
Faubert-Lussier, a Montreal native, joined the Alouettes last season after two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He caught nine passes for 102 yards with the Als.
Briere, from Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., spent time with the Als and Saskatchewan Roughriders last year.
Murray played four games with Montreal in 2019.
The Alouettes also released receiver DeVier Posey and defensive back Tommie Campbell.
Bombers re-sign Thomas
WINNIPEG — The longest-serving current Blue Bomber is staying in Winnipeg.
The Bombers have given Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas a one-year extension. The 2020 season will be Thomas' ninth in Winnipeg.
The native of Douglas, N.B., had a career-best five sacks last year. He also had 22 defensive tackles as the Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup.
The Acadia University product was drafted 29th overall by the Bombers in 2012.
Roughriders ink fullback
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian fullback Albert Awachie to a two-year extension.
The six-foot-three, 225-pound Toronto native is entering his fourth season with the Roughriders.
Awachie played 12 games for Saskatchewan last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.
