Former teammates confident Cup hero Devante Smith-Pelly will get another shot

In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly laughs during practice in Las Vegas. Brett Connolly says he owes the Stanley Cup ring on his finger to Smith-Pelly. Now some 15 months after that magical playoff run ??? and with NHL training camps right around the corner ??? Connolly just hopes his former teammate gets another chance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ross D. Franklin, File