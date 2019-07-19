Saskatchewan Roughriders ready for reset against BC Lions after bye week

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Ed Gainey (11) wrestles for the ball with Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Markeith Ambles (17) during first half CFL action in Regina on Saturday, July 6, 2019. After a disappointing 37-10 loss to Calgary Stampeders on July 6, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are hoping a bye week, followed by a good week of practice, will enable them to get back on the right track Saturday against the B.C. Lions on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith