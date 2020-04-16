Wolfpack rue missing home opener originally slated for Saturday in Toronto

Toronto Wolfpack star Sonny Bill Williams is tackled during a 32-0 loss to St. Helens in Super League play Feb. 29, 2020 at Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington, Eng. Saturday would have marked the Toronto Wolfpack's home opener, the first time they had hosted Super League opposition in regular-season league play and the Lamport Stadium coming-out party for former All Black Williams. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stephen Gaunt, Touchlinepics Sports and Event Photography MANDATORY CREDIT