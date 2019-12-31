BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Dale Weise scored the only goal in the shootout as the Laval Rocket blew a three-goal lead in the third period before rebounding to beat the Belleville Senators 4-3 in American Hockey League action Tuesday.
Jake Evans, with a goal and two assists, Xavier Ouellet and Charles Hudon scored in regulation for Laval (17-14-4).
Josh Norris, with two goals, and Logan Brown replied for Belleville (19-12-2).
Keith Kinkaid stopped 27 shots in regulation and overtime for Laval, and turned aside shootout attempts from Brown, Drake Batherson and Rudolfs Balcers.
Joey Daccord made 31 saves for the Senators and turned aside a shootout attempt by Evans before Weise scored the deciding goal.
The Rocket were 2-for-7 on the power play, while Belleville was 1-for-6.
Evans opened the scoring with a short-handed goal 3:18 into the first period.
Ouellet scored the only goal of the second period on a power-play, and Hudon's 15th of the season, also with the man advantage, gave the Rocket a 3-0 lead early in the third.
Norris got Belleville on the board three minutes later, and Brown cut the lead to one with under four minutes in regulation.
Norris scored his 16th of the season on a power play with 21 seconds left to send the game to overtime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.
