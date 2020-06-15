Former Toronto FC defender Damien Perquis retires after 18-year career

Toronto FC defender Damien Perquis (24) heads the ball over New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe Martins during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Harrison, N.J., on March 6, 2016. Former Toronto FC defender Damien Perquis announced his retirement Monday after an 18-year career. The 36-year-old French-born Polish international played 25 regular-season games for Toronto in 2015 and 12 in 2016 before terminating his contract by mutual agreement midway through the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Adam Hunger