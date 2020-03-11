LAVAL, Que. - Cayden Primeau only had to make 15 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, and the Laval Rocket extended their win streak to four games by blanking the Belleville Senators 3-0 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Nikita Jevpalovs, Jake Lucchini and Joseph Blandisi supplied the offence for the Rocket (30-24-8).
Filip Gustavsson stopped 35-of-37 shots for the Senators (38-20-5).
Belleville still sits atop the North Division standings despite losing three games in a row.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.