Raptors president Ujiri alleges he was assaulted by deputy at NBA Finals

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri, centre left, walks with guard Kyle Lowry following an altercation after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., on June 13, 2019. Raptors president Masai Ujiri alleges that he was assaulted by a sheriff's deputy before a shoving altercation between the two men at Oakland's Oracle Arena during last year's NBA Finals. In a document filed Thursday in a northern California district court claims Alan Strickland assaulted Ujiri, "forcefully shoving him back once and then twice" as Ujiri attempted to make his way on the court to join his team following Toronto's decisive Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors. The document, a joint filing from Ujiri, the Raptors and team owner Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment to answer a civil lawsuit filed last month by Strickland, claims Ujiri shoved Strickland only after the initial contact. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tony Avelar