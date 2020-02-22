Ontario's Homan advances to Hearts semifinal with 9-5 win over Northern Ontario.

Team Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville (left) looks on as Team Ontario skip Rachel Homan lines up a shot during the 3 vs 4 Page playoff at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Saturday, February 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Saturday.

Homan faces the loser of Saturday's later playoff game between Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team in Sunday's semifinal.

The winner between Einarson and Jones gets an express ticket to Sunday's final.

Homan's raise double takeout scored three in the ninth end for a 7-5 lead.

McCarville couldn't generate a multi-point end in the 10th.

Homan (9-2) and McCarville (8-3) earned the third and fourth seeds for the Page playoff.

