Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 6 Baltimore 5

Boston 5 Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 13 Houston 9

Detroit 3 Seattle 2

National League

Colorado 7 Arizona 6

Washington 17 Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 11 Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Miami 1

Atlanta 6 N.Y. Mets 4

Interleague

Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5

San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9 San Francisco 5

L.A. Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0

---

Canadian Championships

Toronto 3 Ottawa 0

(Toronto wins series 5-0)

Montreal 1 Calgary 0

(Montreal wins series 3-1)

---

MLS

Orlando City 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Minnesota United 1 Colorado 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Seattle 0

LA Galaxy 2 FC Dallas 0

Portland 3 Chicago 2

---

Thursday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

B.C. at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Seattle (Milone 1-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2) at Texas (Payano 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Sanchez 5-14) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.

National Leauge

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2) at Miami (Smith 7-6), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-7), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-6) at Arizona (Young 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

---

