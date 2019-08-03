Eugenie Bouchard's new coach working her hard ahead of Rogers Cup in Toronto

Eugenie Bouchard is hoping for a better result at the Rogers Cup this year after exiting in the first round in both the 2017 and 2018 tournaments. Canada's Eugenie Bouchard returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili