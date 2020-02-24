CAAWS rebrands with new name - Canadian Women & Sports - and new logo

Bianca Andreescu of Canada eyes on the ball as she plays against Simona Halep of Romania during their WTA Finals Tennis Tournament in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province on October 28, 2019. Allison Sandmeyer-Graves believes the appetite for information about women in sport is at an all-time high. The opportunity to make an impact is huge. And so with an aim of being more accessible, the Canadian Association for the Advancement of Women in Sport and Physical Activity (CAAWS) unveiled a new name — Canadian Women & Sport — and logo on Monday. Founded in 1981, the organization is dedicated to creating an equitable and inclusive Canadian sport and physical activity system. It's a good time for Canadian women in sport, with the rise of tennis star Bianca Andreescu and golf's Brooke Henderson among others. Canadian women are expected to climb the medal podium at the Tokyo Olympics in a variety of sports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andy Wong