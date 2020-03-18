Lawson unsure if Woodbine thoroughbred racing season will start on time

One Bad Boy, second from right, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, rides in the pack on his way to win the Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack, in Toronto on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Jim Lawson, chief operating officer of Woodbine Entertainment, is hopeful Woodbine's thoroughbred racing season will start on time but he's uncertain if the campaign will open April 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn