Leafs' Matthews, Marner, Penguins' Marleau relive start of ageless friendship

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) and teammate Mitch Marner (16) laugh after defeating the Ottawa Senators in NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Matthews and Marner learned a lot from veteran winger Patrick Marleau during their two seasons together with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The three were reunited via an NHL video conference call on Monday with the league’s season still on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette